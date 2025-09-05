Relief from Thick Unhealthy Washington Smoke is Coming, but When?

If you’ve stepped outside lately in Washington State, you have been choking like I have on all the smoke in the air.

Hazy brown skies and a sting in the throat have become the new normal over the last few weeks. The bad news is that the smoke isn’t going anywhere just yet, but relief is on the way soon.

Stubborn High Pressure Keeps Smoke in Place Over Washington State

An unseasonably strong high-pressure system has been sitting over the region, trapping wildfire smoke while keeping temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above normal.

Forecasters predict this ridge will stick around through Saturday or Sunday, with smoky skies and poor air quality continuing at least through Friday evening but maybe until Sunday morning.

The Best and Worst Spots for Smoke in Washington Air

Central and Eastern Washington are dealing with the brunt of it right now after the West Coast got it earlier. Air quality alerts are in place for every county, with conditions from “moderate” to “very unhealthy,” meaning people should limit time outdoors and seek clean air whenever possible.

Western Washington has escaped the worst with hazy skies, but only with minor effects. The smoke on the other side of the mountains is so thick in places, visibility has shrunk for a few miles or less.

I personally can not see the hills about a half mile from my home in Kennewick.

Relief is Coming Sunday Into Next Week

The real shift comes on Sunday with high pressure finally flowing into the region. Several weak weather systems are expected to roll through, bringing cooler temperatures, wind, and a better chance for showers through midweek.

Highs that have been near 100 in Washington will drop into the 80s Sunday, and then down into the mid-70s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

The showers, wind, and increased humidity should help tamp down fire activity and disperse smoke, giving us long-needed relief.

