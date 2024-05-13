Washington State Agencies Share Breathtaking Northern Lights Pics

The photos shared by these Washington State agencies were some of the best I saw all weekend.

X @wsdot X @wsdot loading...

Washington State Patrol & WSDOT Share Northern Lights Photos

I feel like I was one of the only people who did not witness the northern lights this weekend in Washington State. I went outside both Friday and Saturday nights and stared into the sky but didn't see a thing. I learned later that unless you were out of the city lights, you needed to use your phone camera to really see them clearly. All over social media friends were sharing their pics of the lights, however, there were some that stood out above the rest.

Washington State Agencies Share Northern Lights Experience

One of my favorite photos I noticed from last weekend came from Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax. She managed to capture her patrol vehicle clearly in the dark with the classic ribbon bands of bright pink and green above. The Washington State Department of Transportation also had some unique photos that managed to capture some of the unique banding and color variations witnessed late Friday into Saturday morning.

X @go4golddust X @go4golddust loading...

WSDOT Followers Shared Their Photos

In each of the social media posts shared by the Washington State Patrol and WSDOT, followers shared their own photos in the comments. There are literally hundreds of photos to search through in the posts, but there was one group I thought stood out the most, shot from Twanoh State Park by user @go4golddust. You can see the group of colorful photos by the shoreline posted below.