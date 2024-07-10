Washington State Glitters: #2 US Gold Hotspot to Strike It Rich

If you want to get rich with gold, you just might live in the perfect place!

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Gold Rush: Washington State Shines as a Top Destination for Prospectors

Turns out that Washington State is a great place to get lucky if you just look down. A recent analysis by SD Bullion named the top states across America where aspiring gold seekers are most likely to strike it rich. California came in at the top spot with an impressive 66.59 gold locations per 1,000 square miles, reinforcing its nickname as "The Golden State". Surprisingly close behind, was Washington State which claimed the second spot with 34.17 gold locations per 1,000 square miles. Oregon, the west coast state separating the top 2, rounded out the podium with 31.41 locations per 1,000 square miles.

The study used data from the United States Geological Survey, showing the widespread distribution of gold deposits nationwide. Chase Turner, CEO of SD Bullion, says there is a long history of gold mining in the regions identified because of their favorable geological conditions and historical mining successes.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Washington State: 2,271 Gold Locations, 66,455 Square Miles of Land

Washington's ranking as the second most promising state for gold prospecting is because of its 2,271 locations where gold has been found or is currently being produced but in a more concentrated space than other states. Washington State is the smallest by land area among the top ten contenders with only 66,455 square miles of land, the density of gold locations per square mile secures Washington State as the #2 position in the rankings.

Oregon, in third place, is no slouch either with 3,015 gold locations spread across its 95,988 square miles. It is fair to say Oregon could have taken the number two spot from Washington State in this survey if Oregon was smaller in total area. Unlike Washington and Oregon, California's dominance in gold mining is reinforced by its huge total of 155,779 square miles and a staggering 10,373 gold locations.

Nevada and Idaho follow closely behind, rounding out the top five states for gold prospecting. Notice the top 5 are completely made from West Coast states, each showcasing large numbers on the survey. Most of the US gold deposits are buried on the West Coast.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

The Method Behind the Madness of US Gold Prospecting

The methodology behind the study involved data collection and filtering from the US Geological Survey's Mineral Resources Data System, focusing solely on locations within the United States where gold ore has been reported or is being produced. This approach ensured that only relevant data was included in the analysis, showing an overview estimate of each state's potential for gold discovery.

As gold continues to be used more and more in technology, the findings from SD Bullion's analysis are going to be used as a guide to explore America's mineral resources to get rich. Do not be supersized if you run into gold prospectors if you are hiking and exploring our widespread and screamingly endless wilderness. Maybe one of those prospectors will be you, good luck! You can read more about the gold study at sdbullion.com.