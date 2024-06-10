Washington Traffic Alert: SR 529 Closures Begin, Expect Delays

WSDOT issues an urgent warning and urges people to plan for traffic chaos as SR 529 closures start!

Facebook WSDOT Facebook WSDOT loading...

Major SR 529 Closures to Disrupt Traffic: WSDOT Issues Warning

Starting this weekend, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is implementing significant closures on State Route 529 (SR 529) between Everett and Marysville, Snohomish County. After months of anticipation, these closures started last weekend, heavily affecting commuters and travelers in the region.

Facebook WSDOT Facebook WSDOT loading...

The closures, announced via WSDOT's X social media platform on June 7, 2024, outline two crucial construction disruptions that commuters need to prepare for. The first closure includes a full shutdown of SR 529 across the Snohomish River, affecting both northbound and southbound directions. That is scheduled from 10 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday, and spans from Marine View Drive in Everett to 28th Place Northeast on Smith Island.

After this complete shutdown, a phased approach will be used, with the northbound traffic on SR 529 being rerouted to the southbound bridge across the Snohomish River. This lane alteration, planned to start from 5 a.m. on Monday, June 10, will persist until mid-to-late October. During this period, the southbound bridge will accommodate one lane of traffic in each direction, with the northbound bridge remaining closed for all traffic.

Facebook WSDOT Facebook WSDOT loading...

A Shuttle System is Setup for Pedestrians

To help fight this inconvenience for pedestrians, cyclists, and rollers during the northbound bridge closure, WSDOT has arranged shuttle services around the construction. These shuttles will operate between designated drop-off/pick-up points at 7th Street and Broadway in Everett, or 37th Avenue Northeast and 40th Place Northeast, adjacent to the Steamboat Slough bridges.

WSDOT is cautioning commuters to brace themselves for longer delays through the summer season. Plan ahead and explore alternative routes such as I-5 or SR 9 to bypass the anticipated congestion and traffic. The closure of the northbound bridge, which has a 97-year-old legacy, is important to start the extensive repairs and repainting in the works.

Facebook WSDOT Facebook WSDOT loading...

WSDOT: Stay Informed

This project shows WSDOT's commitment to ensuring the structural integrity and safety of vital transportation infrastructure in Washington State. Now that the closures have started, commuters are urged to stay informed through official channels and plan their travel accordingly to ensure a smooth travel experience even with these infrastructure enhancements. Learn more about this closure at WSDOT.som.