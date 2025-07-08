Caught 109 MPH in a 60 Zone. Reckless Driving Charges in Washington?

The Washington State Patrol is warning drivers to slow down this summer after a driver was caught today flying down the highway at 109 mph in a 60 mph zone.

Trooper Katherine Weatherwax with the Washington State Patrol reported the incident on social media. “Summer is the most dangerous time on the roadway with an increase in fatal collisions,” she said in a recent post. “Top two reasons are DUI and speed.”

The driver was going nearly 50 mph over the speed limit, a move that didn’t just earn them a speeding ticket but led to charges of reckless driving.

What Can That Kind of Speeding Cost You?

In Washington State, excessive speeding has serious consequences, and fines are not the only penalty.

Reckless driving is a gross misdemeanor, punishable by:

Up to 364 days in jail

Up to $5,000 in fines

A mandatory 30-day license suspension

And sky-high insurance premiums

Going 40+ mph over the limit can lead to a base fine of $553 or more, depending on court fees.

The Washington State Patrol wants people to understand that these speeds aren’t just illegal, they are deadly. Traveling at 100+ mph drastically increases the chances of losing control, with reduced reaction time, and endangering everyone on the road.

It is called the ���100 Deadliest Days of Summer” for a reason. The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is when fatal crashes spike not just in Washington State but all over the country.

The message is simple. Slow down. Don’t drink and drive. Pay attention. Drive the speed limit.

