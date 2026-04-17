Seattle Semi Clocked at 20 MPH Over the Speed Limit in HOV Lane

A Washington State Patrol trooper stopped a semi truck Thursday afternoon after spotting it speeding well above the limit on I-5.

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According to Trooper Rick Johnson, the truck was traveling 81 mph in the HOV lane on northbound Interstate 5 near the Albro area. The posted speed limit in that stretch is clearly marked at 60 mph.

Not Your Typical Semi Traffic Stop on I-5

From the photo attached to the post, the truck was not pulling a trailer. Sometimes drivers treat semis without a trailer more like passenger vehicles.

The semi has reflective aluminum plating on the back, making the exact color tough to identify in the photo. If I were to guess after zooming in, it is a brown or a darker orange tone.

The stop itself was made by a Washington State Patrol trooper driving an unmarked pickup truck. The semi was pulled over around milepost 1606 on I-5.

“Slow Traffic Ahead”…Ignored

One detail that stands out in the photo is a visible road sign warning drivers of “slow traffic ahead.” Clearly, that warning didn’t register in this case.

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Even without a trailer, 81 mph in a 60 zone is the kind of speed that can turn dangerous fast, especially in busy traffic corridors like I-5 with “slow traffic ahead”.

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