Seattle Semi Clocked at 20 MPH Over the Speed Limit in HOV Lane

Seattle Semi Clocked at 20 MPH Over the Speed Limit in HOV Lane

Credit Trooper Rick Johnson via X

A Washington State Patrol trooper stopped a semi truck Thursday afternoon after spotting it speeding well above the limit on I-5.

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According to Trooper Rick Johnson, the truck was traveling 81 mph in the HOV lane on northbound Interstate 5 near the Albro area. The posted speed limit in that stretch is clearly marked at 60 mph.

Not Your Typical Semi Traffic Stop on I-5

From the photo attached to the post, the truck was not pulling a trailer. Sometimes drivers treat semis without a trailer more like passenger vehicles.

The semi has reflective aluminum plating on the back, making the exact color tough to identify in the photo. If I were to guess after zooming in, it is a brown or a darker orange tone.

The stop itself was made by a Washington State Patrol trooper driving an unmarked pickup truck. The semi was pulled over around milepost 1606 on I-5.

“Slow Traffic Ahead”…Ignored

One detail that stands out in the photo is a visible road sign warning drivers of “slow traffic ahead.” Clearly, that warning didn’t register in this case.

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Even without a trailer, 81 mph in a 60 zone is the kind of speed that can turn dangerous fast, especially in busy traffic corridors like I-5 with “slow traffic ahead”.

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Gallery Credit: Aj Brewster

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