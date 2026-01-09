WSDOT Shares How to Safely Drive Around Snowplows

The WSDOT has been experiencing issues with driver safety around snowplows, and they want to raise awareness.

WSDOT East recently gave a shoutout to drivers who did exactly what they needed, giving snow plows the space they needed to do their job. That patience matters for safety more than most people realize.

Snowplows are the backbone of winter travel in Washington, but they are big, heavy, and designed to clear roads, not dodge traffic. What is the best way to drive around them, while keeping winter roads safer?

WSDOT Says, Give Plows Plenty of Space

A snowplow can weigh up to 60,000 pounds and has major blind spots with all that size. WSDOT recommends staying at least 200 feet back, which is about 12 car lengths. That space protects you from flying snow, ice, and debris, and gives the plow driver room to operate safely.

Tailgating a plow on slick roads is one of the fastest ways to end up in a ditch quickly.

Do Not Pass a Snowplow on the Right

Passing a snowplow on the right is especially dangerous. Many plows use wing blades that extend several feet beyond the truck, often hidden by blowing snow. If you try to sneak by, you could hit the blade or lose visibility instantly.

Plus, the snow is being blasted your way with lots of force and weight that could cause major damage to your car. If passing is allowed and conditions are safe, always pass on the left, and only when you’re certain it is legal and safe.

Patience Helps Get Everyone Home

Snowplows move slowly, often 25 mph or less, and may straddle lanes to clear the road properly. It can be frustrating being stuck behind them, but impatience leads to risky moves that can make things unsafe for everyone. Following a plow may slow you down, but it also puts you on the safest stretch of road available.

When a Plow Is Coming Toward You

If you see an oncoming plow, move as far right as safely possible and slow down, and give it room. That helps everyone avoid a close call that is completely avoidable.

