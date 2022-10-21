First Snow Hits Washington This Weekend, Get Ready!

I hope you are ready because the first snow of the season is here! If you're not ready for winter yet, you better read on because it is about to smack you in the FACE!

When is the First Snow in Washington State?

Well, it is tonight and no I am not kidding. The forecast for the Cascade Mountain range is snow tonight (Friday October 21, 2022) with up to 10 inches possible in places. Snow between 3-6 inches is expected all along the mountain range not just at the peaks. Then on Sunday there is a 20% chance of snow and some more expected on Monday. Which mountain passes in Washington State are expecting the most snow this weekend?

Snoqualmie Pass Snow Report

Snoqualmie Pass is expecting a total of 3 inches tonight. Saturday will have a break from snow with rain expected but them more snow is in the forecast for Saturday night and Monday, maybe an inch or two expected.

White Pass Snow Report

White Pass is expecting a lot of snow this weekend. They have 6-10 inches expected tonight with another 3-5 inches of snow expected on Saturday. Sunday is calling for another 1-3 inches of snow. Monday is not released yet.

Stevens Pass Snow Report

Stevens Pass is getting quite a lot of snow in the forecast also this weekend. 4-6 inches of snow are expected Friday night. Another 1-3 inches are expected for Saturday with maybe another 2-4 inches on Sunday.

Great Tips for Driving on Washington Winter Roads

The WSDOT website has some good winter driving tips before you head out this weekend traveling over the mountain passes. Make sure you check the conditions before you leave. I put the links at each mountain pass in this article to make it easy for you. Make sure you have good traction tires installed and chains are carried somewhere in your car. Remember you only don't need chains if you have all wheel drive otherwise you need to at least have them inside your car. Also, make sure to leave plenty of room in front of you for stopping on slick roads and drive for the conditions. Click here for a good checklist from WSDOT. Click here for their complete Winter Driving Tips.

