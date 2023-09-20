Wet roads are back and it seems like everyone forgot how to drive safely in the rain!

Washington's Wet Slick Roads Are Back

The Washington State Patrol has made multiple posts this morning already warning everyone to slow down with the wet roads. In King County alone, Washington State Patrol has dealt with 28 collisions so far this morning because of the rain. People forget that roads are the slickest after the first rain in a while, especially on heavily traveled corners. The buildup of oil on the roads suddenly has fresh water interacting with it making the oil slippery and creating an "oil slick". The Washington State Patrol wants you to remember to slow down, especially today when the roads are at their slickest point.

5 Washington Wet Road Driving Tips

There are a few things you should remember now that the rain has started to fall more regularly in Washington State. Here are 6 good tips to keep you and your family safe while driving on those slick wet roads this fall.

5 Tips for Driving Safe on Washinton's Slick Wet Roads

