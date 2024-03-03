If Washington Gets In-N-Out Burger, It Will Have to Share with OR

Finally, Washington State might be getting an In-N-Out Burger location, but we will have to share it with Oregon.

Get our free mobile app

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

In-N-Out Burger Files Application to Develop First Washington Location

The story in Washington State today seems to be the possible new location for the first In-N-Out Burger after years of waiting however, it is not all good news for Washington burger fans. News broke that In-N-Out has filed a development application in the city of Ridgefield, Washington. The new possible location would be in the Union Ridge Town Center according to reports. That area is approved for increased traffic capacity construction which is scheduled to be finished by the end of 2024. The city of Ridgefield released a statement about the project saying, "There will be a four-lane roadway along Pioneer Street from just west of Royle Road to I-5, and a new east-west collector roadway (Pioneer Canyon Drive) connecting 50th Avenue to an extension of 56th Avenue. This will provide two parallel routes to handle current and future traffic in the area." The increased capacity is obviously one of the reasons IN-N-Out chose that location, but there is another even larger reason I think.

\

Canva-Getty Google Maps Canva-Getty Google Maps loading...

Washington Will Have to Share New In-N-Out Burger with Oregon

Technically if you look on a map, the new possible location is really an Oregon State location being just miles from the border. Portland is easily the closest major city and it isn't even close. It is only 23 miles to downtown Portland from the proposed location but 152 miles from Seattle, Washington. Olympia, the closest major Washington State city, is 93 miles from the location taking around 1.5 hours to drive there one-way. I am sure people from all over Washington State will still make the drive to try this world-famous burger, but just expect it to be overrun by people from Oregon with only a 15-20 minute drive.

Google Images Google Images loading...