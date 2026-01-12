Loose Sheet Metal Load Almost Cuts Semi Cab in Half on I-90

A semi hauling extremely large sheets of metal had its load shift, causing it to cut several feet into the back of the truck’s cab.

The metal sheets were nearly as long as the trailer itself, with four or five of the massive sheets involved. Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson shared scary photos from the scene, and they tell a sobering story of just how powerful and dangerous shifting cargo can be.

Washington Semi-Cab Almost Sliced in Two by a Metal Sheet Load

According to Trooper Johnson, the load shifted and caused the metal sheets to cut into the cab. Remarkably, no one was injured, but it could have been so much worse. Just think about the force required for heavy steel to punch through the back of a semi, and think what could have happened if it floated into traffic.

Drivers online were quick to point out how much worse this could have been. One comment summed it up simply: “Imagine if that load had gone the other direction.” A shift into traffic instead of forward into the cab could have had catastrophic consequences for drivers in traffic around the truck.

Still Causing Long Delays as WSDOT Crews Work Carefully

Clearing the scene is taking time. Washington State Patrol troopers say moving the heavy metal safely is a slow process, and tow crews are working carefully to clear the scene.

Traffic backups have stretched through the area with crews focused on doing the job safely.

