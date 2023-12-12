Semi-Trailer of Eggs Cracked Open in Scary Head-On WA SR-18 Crash

Luckily only the eggs were killed in this scary head-on collision between two semi-trucks this morning on a Washington State highway.

Get our free mobile app

X @wspd2pio X @wspd2pio loading...

Washington SR-18 Semi-Truck Collision Cracks Open Trailer Full of Eggs

This story could have been much more serious after two semi-trucks collided in a head-on collision early Tuesday morning on Washington SR-18 near the Raging River Bridge. One semi was driving in the wrong lane around a corner in the dark, luckily barely missing a direct hit by both drivers swerving at the last second. The accident happened just after 4 am with the Washington State Patrol having to close both lanes most of the morning. Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson posted on X, "#BlockingAlert SR18 is fully blocked near the Raging River bridge west of I-90. Minor injury but this will take a bit to clear. use alternate routes." Dashcam footage was released showing just how close the semi trucks came to a direct head-on crash. Watch the video of the crash posted at the bottom of this story.

X @wspd2pio X @wspd2pio loading...

Thousands of Eggs & 2 Semis Blocking Washington State Highway

Both lanes of Washington SR-18 were blocked for hours while crews tried to clean up boxes upon boxes of shattered eggs now covering the road. Crews used everything from big tractors to their hands to try and clean the huge mess so the highway could open back up. Once daylight hit, you could see just how messy this accident really was. Hours later around 12:14 p.m. the highway cleanup was completed and SR-18 was back open for Washington State travelers. The Washington State Patrol released another daytime video showing exactly what they had to deal with in the cleanup. They also say that the driver who caused the accident had no sign of impairment but did not give any more details on the cause of the crash.