Washington Semi Crash: How Did Truck Trailer End Up in Front?

The first thing I thought when I saw the picture above was...how did the trailer get before the truck?

Washington State: How Did the Trailer Get Before the Semi Truck?

A recent post by Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson made me think a bit when I saw it posted the other day. The photos were taken after a semi-trailer accident early last Saturday with freezing rain and very slick roads in the area. The photo showed a semi-truck that had jack-knifed on the highway and crashed into the divide blocking both lanes. The post described very icy conditions with "Multiple collisions all around the area. SR 12 EB just east of Burbank is closed for an unknown duration." I looked at the picture and noticed that the truck was actually behind the trailer. It made my head tilt for a second as my brain instantly thought of a scene from the movie There's Something About Mary..."How did you get the beans above the frank?"

The Answer Lies in the Second Photo

In the second photo, if you look closely, you can see that there are actually two trucks and trailers involved in the accident. At first, it was hard to tell because both truck trailers are almost the same colors but if you look closely you notice that one is a Tri-Hi truck and the other is a Shaffer truck. I also learned that I should read the descriptions of things closer because Trooper Chris Thorson clearly says it is a "two-blocking semi-collision." The other truck involved in the collision you can see just barely if you look closely near the ditch. The trailer involved also seemingly has wheels at both ends. Semi-trailers like that should only have wheels near the back, meaning the wheels visible must belong to the other semi. If you look closely, you can see that those wheels are part of a mostly hidden truck that is twisted back between the trailers. See the post from Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson below.