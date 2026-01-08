WA Police Warn of New Phone Scam That Sounds Official, But Is Not

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington State Patrol are warning about a scam that can sound very convincing if you’re not expecting it.

Scammers are calling people in Washington State Counties claiming to be Sheriff’s deputies and telling them they owe money. The calls may sound urgent, official, and intimidating. But the message from real deputies is clear: these calls are scams and do not pay them.

How the New Washington State Sheriff's Scam Works

According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, the scammers use the names of real KCSO deputies and spoofed caller IDs to make the call look and sound very real. Some have even sent what appear to be authentic court documents, but they are actually fake.

Their goal is to create panic to get you to comply and not think. Victims are told different things, like they missed jury duty, have an outstanding warrant, or owe fines, and that they must pay immediately to avoid arrest.

Red Flags You Should Never Ignore

One of the biggest warning signs is how they demand payment. Scammers often insist you buy gift cards or send digital currency like Bitcoin. They may push for hundreds or even thousands of dollars and demand immediate action or face arrest.

How they want you to pay is a dead giveaway. No legitimate law enforcement agency collects fines this way, ever.

What Law Enforcement Wants You to Know

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office says deputies will never call you demanding payment, threaten arrest over the phone, or ask for money for warrants, jury duty, or fines.

If you receive one of these calls, hang up and do not engage. Then report the call through your local Sheriff’s Office online reporting system so investigators can track patterns and warn others.

