Washington Roads & Pedestrian Safety: Tips from WA State Patrol

Do you realize just how many pedestrians are killed by traffic every day in the US?

Promoting Pedestrian Safety: Call to Action from NHTSA & WSP

At some point in the day, everyone is a pedestrian, yet pedestrian safety continues to be a pressing concern, even in Washington State. In 2022, a staggering 7,522 pedestrians lost their lives in traffic-related incidents and over 67,000 suffered injuries across the United States. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) aims to raise awareness about these alarming statistics and provide essential tips for improving pedestrian safety in our communities. Today, the Washington State Patrol brought attention to this problem on social media.

Pedestrian fatalities are occurring at an alarming rate, with a pedestrian killed every 70 minutes in traffic crashes last year in the United States. To create safer walking environments, drivers must abide by safe driving practices, like maintaining safe speeds. The NHTSA has a few good tips, here are some for drivers:

Stay Alert: Look out for pedestrians everywhere, at all times, particularly in busy areas.

Caution in Poor Visibility: Use extra caution when driving in low-visibility conditions, such as nighttime or inclement weather.

Slow Down Near Crosswalks: Always reduce speed when approaching crosswalks and be prepared to stop for pedestrians.

Yield to Pedestrians: Yield to pedestrians in crosswalks and stop at a safe distance to allow visibility for other vehicles.

Avoid Passing Stopped Vehicles: Never pass vehicles that are stopped at a crosswalk; there may be pedestrians crossing that you cannot see.

Never Drive Under the Influence: Alcohol and drugs impair judgment and reaction times, making it crucial to stay sober behind the wheel.

Follow Speed Limits: Adhere to posted speed limits, especially in school zones and residential areas where children are present.

Be Cautious When Backing Up: Always check for pedestrians when reversing your vehicle.

Pedestrians Also Have a Role in Ensuring Their Safety

Here are eight essential safety tips for those on foot:

Obey Traffic Signals: Follow the rules of the road and obey all signs and signals.

Use Sidewalks: Whenever available, walk on sidewalks. If none exist, walk facing traffic, staying as far from vehicles as possible.

Cross at Crosswalks: Always cross streets at designated crosswalks or intersections, and check for cars in all directions.

Choose Safe Crossing Locations: If crosswalks are unavailable, look for well-lit areas with clear visibility and wait for a gap in traffic.

Stay Vigilant: Be cautious of vehicles entering or exiting driveways and backing up in parking lots.

Avoid Impairment: Just like drivers, pedestrians should avoid alcohol and drugs to maintain sound judgment.

Embrace Walking: Walking is a healthy form of transportation; get up, get out, and get moving!

It is important that both drivers and pedestrians take responsibility for their safety. By following these simple and common sense guidelines, we can significantly reduce the number of pedestrian injuries and fatalities in Washington State.