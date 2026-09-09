Washington Was Just Ranked 19th Happiest in the USA, but Oregon is Grumpy

WalletHub just released its annual Happiest States in America study, and Washington state landed at number 19 out of 50. Not the top ten, but not the bottom half either.

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Our state landed right in the middle of the pack with a total score of 53.97, ahead of Iowa, Florida, Colorado, and our neighbor to the south, Oregon, which came in at a rough 42nd.

This is What the WalletHub Study Actually Measured

WalletHub compared all 50 states across 30 different key metrics, from emotional and physical well-being, work environment, to community and environment factors. They looked at a wide list of categories including depression rates, sleep, income growth, unemployment, and leisure time.

Washington ranked 18th in emotional and physical well-being. The work environment category came in at 25th, and community and environment ranked 33rd, showing Washington residents feel reasonably healthy and emotionally grounded, but the cost of living and broader community factors are dragging the overall score down.

The Top and Bottom of the Happy State List

Hawaii topped the overall rankings at number one, with New Jersey in second. Utah grabbed third, Idaho fourth, and Maryland is fifth.

Oregon coming in at 42nd is the number that should catch any Washington residents' attention. Our neighbors to the south ranked near the bottom in emotional well-being and community environment. Washington might grumble about rain and traffic, but we are measurably happier than Oregon according to these metrics.

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Only 44% of Americans describe themselves as very satisfied with their lives right now, but here in Washington, it is more of a...meeh...but could be worse.

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