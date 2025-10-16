After a stretch of cool but mostly dry weather, it looks like Washington is about to get a fresh soaking.

Forecasters are predicting rain across much of the state starting Saturday, from the coast and Puget Sound into the mountains and even the east side by evening.

Heavy Mountain Rain Forecast on the Washington West Coast

Seattle, Olympia, and Bellingham are all expecting steady rain through Saturday night, while Spokane and the Tri-Cities could see their share of showers later in the day. The mountains are expected to get the heaviest levels of precipitation, with 1 to 4 inches possible.

This first round of rain over most of Washington will not be especially heavy, but it’ll be enough to remind everyone that October is here. You might want to break out your umbrella if you use it. I personally don't because rain usually comes with wind, but to each their own, I guess.

The western side of Washington will get the most rain, but almost all areas will get some. Both Spokane and the Tri-Cities are expecting some rain and cooler temperatures over the weekend.

Another Rain Storm Expected Next Week

The rainfall is not expected to end on Saturday and Sunday. Models show another system lining up for around of moisture starting on Wednesday. That means another round of widespread showers, cooler temperatures, and wind along the passes. Eastern Washington, including Spokane and the Tri-Cities, should also expect rain starting Wednesday.

Between the weekend and midweek systems, we’re settling into that familiar fall rhythm of wet roads, cold mornings, and the smell of rain in the air.

