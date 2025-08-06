4 Tips to Stay Safe on Wet Washington Roads with Rain in Your Future

After a long stretch of dry weather, rain has finally returned to western Washington.

If you were out this morning, you probably noticed the roads were a bit slicker than usual. According to the National Weather Service in Seattle, widespread light rain has been moving through the region, and it caught a few morning commuters off guard.

Washington State Patrol Reminds Drivers about Driving in the Rain

The Washington State Patrol had a friendly reminder after encountering drivers who seemed to have forgotten how to drive in the rain. Wet roads mean you also need to change your driving habits. Just focus on these four tips to refresh your memory.

Give Yourself More Space

Rain reduces tire traction, which means it takes longer to stop your car. Especially if your tires need to be replaced and are nearing the end of their lifespan.

The WSP recommends increasing your following distance and giving yourself a buffer in case you need to react suddenly. In slick conditions, tailgating becomes even more dangerous because of the reduced stopping time.

Easy with the Gas Pedal

One of the most important things you can do during rainy weather is just slow down. Even a little water on the road can cause hydroplaning at higher speeds.

The phrase “driving for conditions” means understanding to make those adjustments and slow down when it is wet out.

Stay Focused and Avoid Distractions

The challenges of driving in the rain mean you need your full attention. Of course, that means no texting, fiddling with the radio, or scrolling through your GPS, and keeping your eyes alert and focused on the traffic around you.

The Washington State Patrol warns that even one second of inattention can lead to an accident in unpredictable weather.

Turn On Your Headlights

Yes, even if it’s just a light rain, using your headlights can improve your visibility, but more than anything helps other drivers see you. It’s a small habit that makes a big difference if you remember at all times of the day.

Remember, rain changes the game, so stay alert, slow down, and drive smart.

