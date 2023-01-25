Which Part of Washington is the Most Beautiful?

One of the things people love about living in Washington is its natural beauty. Sure, the average American who isn't familiar with Washington could tell you that we have lots of trees, and the ocean, and perhaps they'd mention the mountains. These would all be correct assessments, but there is so much more to Washington than just the picture-perfect highlights.

Seattle

Photo by Luca Micheli on Unsplash

Don't worry, I heard that snicker. Even though Seattle gets a lot of flak for its issues that sometimes bleed into its nicer areas, it's hard to disagree that Seattle is beautiful. The views of the waterfront, Pike Place, the Mercer Island area, the view of Mt. Rainier. Sure, Seattle needs some TLC but it's still lovely.

Spokane

Photo by Clay Elliot on Unsplash

There's a lot for your eyes to love about Spokane, such as River Park Square. But how about the legendary Spokane Falls?

Skagit Valley

Photo by Cody Fitzgerald on Unsplash

It's been too long since my last time out at the tulip festival.

Whidbey Island

Photo by Kyle Johnson on Unsplash

Actually, all of Washington's islands are beautiful but I've really only spent time on Whidbey. The beaches can be rocky but otherwise, it hits every note of a Pacific Northwest paradise.

Deception Pass

Photo by Dave Hoefler on Unsplash

Part of it is knowing that people had to ride their horses or walk through these areas of Washington that now have massive highway systems. Makes you respect our history a bit more, doesn't it?

Walla Walla Valley

Photo by Emma Francis on Unsplash

There's more to the Walla Walla Valley than just Walla Walla itself and it's worth exploring.

Snoqualmie Pass

Photo by Dave Hoefler on Unsplash

Snoqualmie Pass is extra pretty when you're not the one white-knuckling the steering wheel, giving you the chance to actually appreciate it.

Cascade Mountains

Photo by Ryan Stone on Unsplash

I think the Cascades are prettier than the Rockies and I'm not going to stand down from this opinion.

Columbia Basin

Photo by Emmanuel Munoz on Unsplash

The Columbia Basin is home to vineyards, farms, rivers, and more.

Yakima Valley

Photo by Theo Bickel on Unsplash

If Walla Walla and the Columbia Basin are internationally celebrated for their grape crop and wine industry, Yakima Valley is basically that but for beer.