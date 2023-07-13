Washington State Police Targeting Motorcycles with Safety Patrols

What exactly does this mean for you, even if you don't drive a motorcycle?

Washington State Patrol Targets Motorcycles

The Washington State Patrol just started a new safety emphasis patrol that targets motorcycles and the cars around them. During the warmer months in Washington State, many motorcycles can be found on the roads leading to lots of those motorcycle riders every year that are killed or injured in crashes. Washington State saw 132 people die in motorcycle crashes in 2022 alone according to the Washington Traffic Safety Commission, a 43% increase from 2021. Even though motorcycles only make up 3% of drivers on our highways, they make up about 15% (419 of 2,723) of all traffic fatalities. That large increase is one reason for these safety emphasis patrols this month.

What are Troopers Looking for?

The safety emphasis patrols will be happening from now until July 25th in the counties of Pierce, King, Snohomish, Clark, Yakima, and Spokane but do not be surprised if they are seen in the other counties in Washington as well. Washington State Patrol Troopers will not just be looking for drivers of motorcycles breaking traffic laws, but will also be watching the vehicles around them that might be part of the cause.

2/3rds of Motorcycle Fatality Crashes Involve Another Vehicle

Washington State Patrol says in a press release that 2/3rds of motorcycle fatality crashes involve another vehicle. They also state that "illegal and dangerous actions by the rider, including speeding, losing control in corners and curves, improper passing and riding under the influence (of substances) were the main contributing factors cited in those crashes." Those examples will be what troopers will be looking for on Washington roads from both drivers of motorcycles and drivers of other vehicles around them that may be driving aggressively. You can read more about the details of these safety-emphasis patrols lasting throughout July on the Washington Traffic Safety Commission website.