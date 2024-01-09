Washington DOT Plow Taken Out by DUI Driver When Its Needed Most

Just when the crews of WSDOT needed this snow plow the most, it was taken out of commission by a DUI driver!

Washington State DOT Plow Damaged by DUI Driver

Literally days before the crews of WSDOT needed all their working snow equipment the most, one of their important snow plows was heavily damaged in an accident with a DUI driver. Around 9 in the morning on January 8, 2024, Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson posted about a DUI accident on the District 6 official X account. The accident took place in the eastbound lanes of I-82 near milepost 11. The alleged DUI driver was not paying attention and slammed into the back of the truck, crushing both the front of the silver sports car causing the accident and the innocent WSDOT plow in the back. Now the truck has to be repaired while WSDOT crews are fighting blizzard conditions in multiple mountain passes on both sides of Washington State. Hopefully, the Washington State Department of Transportation can get their greatly needed truck repaired before multiple other winter storms which are forecast to follow hit Washington State.

