Washington State Patrol Cracks Down North of Pasco After Recent Fatal Crash

After many deadly collisions on Highway 395 north of Pasco, the Washington State Patrol is taking a harder look at what’s happening on that stretch of road.

I think it couldn’t come at a better time. Anyone who drives that area knows the speed limit bumps from 60 to 70 mph, and most drivers treat that as a suggestion. Eighty mph is basically normal out there. Combine that speed with heavy traffic and drivers cutting across low-visibility intersections, and you get dangerous situations that cost lives this year.

Tri-Cities Community Complaints Spark an Enforcement Blitz

According to WSP District 3, it was residents who reached out first to them about the issue. They had seen enough near-misses and high-speed passers blasting through the area. Troopers launched an emphasis patrol to tackle the problem, and what they found was not just surprising but disappointing.

According to the attached photos, troopers caught one driver doing 81 mph, which honestly isn’t rare for that stretch. That speed absolutely becomes very dangerous when people are pulling onto the highway from those tight, low-visibility side roads.

They also reported drivers failing to yield, using acceleration lanes incorrectly, driving distracted, and two separate stops involving unlicensed drivers. One of the photos even shows a man being taken into custody after a stop escalated. All that in one afternoon of patrols.

This Stretch of 395 Has Become a Problem

Those intersections north of Pasco have been bad for years. Speeds of traffic can creep into the 75–85 mph range, making those country-road turnouts extra dangerous.

The Washington State Patrol isn’t just handing out tickets, but is trying to actually change behavior. Yes, something can eventually be done about the infrastructure around the highway, but for now, drivers need to slow down, yield properly, pay attention, and give merging drivers room.

Believe me, this won’t be a one-and-done blitz. Expect the Washington State Patrol to keep coming back to that area. Strong enforcement might feel annoying, but after all the deaths in that area, this is just the kind of annoyance that saves lives.

