Washington, Oregon, & California: 20 Highest Temps Ever Recorded

If you were going to guess, which of the west coast states has the highest temperature record?

High-Temperature Records on the West Coast

Most of the west coasts of Oregon, California, and Washington are known for being temperate and mild with 4 full seasons to enjoy throughout the year. Even though most of the area on the west coast is mild, there are a few spots that tend to get really, really, hot. The hottest temperature record for the entire United States belongs to one of these 3 states but can you guess which one?

Which West Coast State is the Hottest?

Between all 3 west coast states, one is much hotter than the others when it comes to overall high temperatures. Most of the high-temperature records from the other two states would not even chart in the top 10 for the hottest state in the entire US. The records we are discussing are for air temperature alone. If you looked at surface or ground temperature, the readings would be 30-50° higher. The record for the hottest ground or surface temperature is 201°F, and one of these 3 states holds that record.

The 20 All Time Highest Temps Recorded in WA, OR, & CA

