Washington & Oregon Devastated by Intense 2024 Fire Season

As of today (August 25, 2024), both Washington and Oregon have been severely impacted by this year's fire season.

WA & OR: Human-Caused Fires and Acreage 2024 Totals

The Northwest Interagency Coordination Center (@NWCCInfo) has issued a warning about the severity of the ongoing wildfire season in the Pacific Northwest. According to their recent update, "The PNW continues to face a tough wildfire season with close to 2 million acres burned! Despite brief relief, hot, dry, and windy conditions are back mid-week, intensifying fire activity. Expect more dry lightning and triple-digit heat, especially in Southern Oregon and Eastern Washington." This dire warning sets the stage for understanding the magnitude of the fires that have ravaged the region in 2024.

Lightning Fires and Acreage

Lightning strikes have also been a major factor in this year’s fire numbers. Oregon has seen 582 lightning-caused fires so far in 2024, which have burned 591,285 acres. Washington has reported 190 lightning-caused fires this year, with 71,113 acres affected. The combined total of lightning-induced fires is 772, with a total of 662,398 acres burned.

The cumulative impact of all fires this year is staggering. Oregon has experienced 1,650 fires, burning a total of 1,531,083 acres. In Washington, there have been 1,201 fires, resulting in 294,630 acres burned. The combined total for both states is 2,851 fires, with an enormous 1,825,713 acres scorched.

Large Fire Impact on Washington & Oregon

The scale of damage is even more pronounced when focusing on large fires, defined as those over 100 acres in timber or over 300 acres in range and brush. Oregon reported 43 large human-caused fires, which have burned 936,136 acres in 2024. Washington has had 27 large fires, with 217,746 acres burned. The combined total of large human-caused fires is 70, burning around 1,150,882 acres.

Lightning-induced large fires have also been substantial, with Oregon experiencing 28 fires burning 587,040 acres and Washington having 8 fires consuming 70,409 acres. 36 total large lightning-caused fires were burning 657,499 acres this year.

Overall, the fire season of 2024 has been one of the most devastating in recent years for Oregon and Washington. With a total of 106 large fires burning 1,808,331 acres, the region has faced unprecedented challenges in managing the impact of these wildfires. As the fire season starts to wind down, the focus remains on recovery and prevention to safeguard the future of Washington State's vital landscapes.