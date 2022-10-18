What Makes Living in Washington Such an Awesome Experience

I moved to Washington twenty years ago and as I've grown older, I've loved Washington even more. I'm overwhelmed with feelings of euphoria when I take long drives throughout the state, reaffirming that Washington is my home. I can't think of a place I'd rather live in.

Washington can be whatever you want to make it. If you want to live in a city, there are a few to choose from that can be enriching, depending on the type of person you are. If you want to escape, you can do that in Washington. You can raise a family on a farm or in a nice suburb. Washington offers beautiful views on either side of the Cascade Mountains and you don't need to drive far to visit a beach.

Washington is a haven for people who want to hunt or fish. The various rivers offer a wide variety of fish, not to mention the Pacific Ocean. If you long for the outdoors, Washington is the place to be. There are plenty of sights to be seen in the Evergreen State. You could spot a bald eagle in Washington's forested areas or an orca in Puget Sound.

I love the mountains in Washington; they're so majestic even if they could erupt one day. Washington has state parks all over where you can reconvene with nature and do a little soul-searching. I love driving past all of the farms in eastern Washington and seeing all of the animals.

I know that Washington isn't perfect, but I think it's important to take a breath and be thankful for what we have.