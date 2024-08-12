Study Names Washington Ninth in U.S. Police Misconduct Cases

A new study reveals Washington State’s troubling rank in police misconduct cases & shows the need for reform.

loading...

Study Reveals High Incidence of Washington State Police Misconduct

A recent study has highlighted the troubling issue of police misconduct across the United States, with California topping the list for the highest number of cases but Washington State also appears prominently in the findings. Washington State ranked ninth in the number of police misconduct cases reported.

The analysis, conducted by High Rise Financial using data from the National Police Funding Database, reviewed police misconduct settlements from October 2009 to July 2023. The study found that Washington experienced eight reported cases of police misconduct during this period, with a total compensation payout of $29,125,000. This amounts to an average settlement of $3,640,625 per case.

While Washington's number of cases is significantly lower than the leading state, California—which reported 29 cases and paid out a staggering $332,455,000, the state's 9th position on the list underscores a significant concern. Despite its relatively smaller scale compared to other states like New York and Illinois, Washington's total payout and average compensation per case reflect serious financial implications for the state and its taxpayers.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

National Trends in Police Misconduct

The study also highlights broader trends in police misconduct overall. Nationally, the average number of misconduct cases reported over the 14-year period was 5.7 per state, with an average settlement of approximately $6.45 million per case, double the Washington State average. California's figures far exceed these averages, with its cases averaging nearly $11.87 million each.

A spokesperson from High Rise Financial emphasized the need for greater transparency and accountability in policing. "Our analysis exposes the prevalence of police misconduct across the United States. It's crucial to note that the absence of reported misconduct in some states, doesn't necessarily equate to a lack of these issues but the need for increased transparency and data collection practices," the spokesperson said. The findings are sparking discussions about police reform and accountability in Washington State and beyond.

7 Best Bike Trails in Tri-Cities, Washington Cycling is HUGE in the P-N-W. Portland, OR is considered the best biking city in the United States. Seattle is ranked #9. Not one of Tri-Cities made the nationwide ranking. However, we do have a lot of fantastic biking trails. We have the 7 best. Do you have a favorite? And, is there one that didn't make our list? Let us know. Gallery Credit: Patti Banner