A Washington couple is now sharing the story, after a year of recovery, that they were attacked by a hippo on their honeymoon in Africa.

The trip was supposed to be a peaceful canoe excursion through Botswana’s Okavango Delta, but it turned into a fight for survival when a mother hippopotamus attacked the newlyweds.

Samuel McKee and his wife, Anna, had been together for 13 years before getting married in Portugal in September 2025.

The couple joined a group traveling through the delta in traditional canoes, focused on plants rather than wildlife encounters.

Getty Images Getty Images

Mother Hippo Attacked After Couple Floated Too Close on African Safari Boat Tour

Guides had warned the group that a mother hippo and her two calves were nearby.

McKee spotted the animal in the distance and took a photograph. He described the hippo as enormous, with her mouth open and her babies behind her.

Then things went terribly wrong, and the hippo charged their canoe

They had drifted away from the others when McKee heard splashing, grunting and growling behind them.

McKee says when he turned, he saw the same hippo charging toward them.

The hippo struck, knocking him underwater and pinning him to the bottom of the swamp. The hippo crushed his chest and back before clamping down on his leg with its mouth.

Newlywed Wife Fights Off Attacking Hippo with Only Her Fists

Anna instantly thought her husband was likely dead, but still charged toward it, trying to protect her husband with only her fists.

McKee says that Anna screamed and started punching the hippo near its face, and just after it released him.

McKee had multiple critical injuries, including that his intestines were hanging out of an injury to his back.

The couple made their way to another canoe, and Anna quickly went to work, using her husband's belt as a tourniquet for his leg and her headscarf to help control bleeding from his arm.

McKee asked her to push his intestines back inside, but she wisely refused and held them in place instead.

An emergency helicopter was expected within 30 minutes, but ended up not being able to reach them.

McKee was eventually carried back to camp on a stretcher and treated with basic first aid until the family contacted the U.S. Embassy and helped arrange medical assistance in South Africa.

The Couple Has a Long Road to Recovery

The next morning, McKee was transported to Netcare Milpark Hospital, where doctors rushed him into emergency surgery.

His injuries included fractured ribs and vertebrae, serious wounds to his back, thigh and arm, damaged internal organs and crushed intestines.

He spent 19 days in the hospital before he was healthy enough to fly home.

Both newlyweds are still recovering. McKee has turned to pottery as a way to help with the mental side of the experience, while Anna continues physical therapy. She also suffered injuries to her ribs during her attempt to save him.

Hippos Are Far More Dangerous Than They Look

Hippos might look slow and somewhat comical when they're lounging in the water, but they are considered among Africa's most dangerous large animals.

They are extremely territorial, and mothers can become especially aggressive when protecting their young.

Despite their bulky appearance, hippos are surprisingly fast on land and are capable of delivering devastating bites with their massive jaws and long, powerful teeth.

Read More: That's Not Tint! Washington State Trooper Tickets Soot-Covered VW

Read More: Car Cuddle? Rear-End Romance on I-5 Leaves Drivers Unhappy