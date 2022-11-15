Washington “Net Nanny” Sting Arrests 12 Child Sexual Predators

A multi-agency sting operation in Washington State has led to the arrest of 12 alleged child predators.

What was Operation Net Nanny?

Multiple agencies worked together over the last weekend to arrest 12 individuals in Lewis county allegedly involved in the "sexual abuse and exploration of children" according to a Washington State Patrol press release. Washington State Patrol worked with local Lewis County police and other un-named agencies to find the suspects. The entire operation was led by the WSP's MECTF.

What is the MECTF in Washington State Patrol?

MECTF stands for Missing and Exploited Children Task Force and is responsible for 312 arrests since 2015 that protect children. They say 31 children have been removed from danger thanks to the special task force. The "Net Nanny" operation was the 20th that the force has executed since it was created.

What Are the Charges Being Investigated with Operation Net Nanny?

The list of charges being investigated against the 12 individuals is as follows:

RCW 9A.44.073 – Rape of a child in the first-degree – attempt

RCW 9A.44.076 – Rape of a child in the second degree – attempt

RCW 9.68A.090 – Communication with a minor for immoral purposes

RCW 9.68A.040 – Sexual Exploitation of a minor

Who are the Individuals Arrested with Operation Net Nanny?

The names of the individuals under investigation that were arrested have already been released. The names of the people are:

Gillette, Michael A., 31, Chehalis

Hinchliffe, Justin, 43, Olympia

Greatreaks, Gerry G., 50, Vancouver

Case, Zachary, 21, Belfair

Cirlo-Hernandez, Adis Lao, 23, Centralia

Tranquilino, Leonardo, 31, Centralia

Clark, Tyler D., 23, Chehalis

Rigby, Wayne A.,72, Shelton

Clark, Douglas R., 45, Rochester

Morrison, Robert E., 65, Kelso

Nolasco, Antonio T., 36, Shelton

Fernandez, Mario A.,33, Napavine

One more thing, they say "Anyone with information related to the suspects listed, or information leading to the identity of victims potentially involved in these cases, please contact METCF at mectf@wsp.wa.gov.

