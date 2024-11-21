Washington Named 3rd Worst State for Fall Home Burglary Risk

Washington Named 3rd Worst State for Fall Home Burglary Risk

A recent study has highlighted Washington as one of the states most likely for homes to be robbed during the winter months of the year.

Study Identifies Washington: Third-Most Likely to be Burglarized in the Fall

Washington State ranks third in the nation behind New Mexico and Oklahoma. The research, which analyzed burglary data from 2019 to 2023, reveals concerning patterns of criminal activity during the fall, a time when shorter days and longer nights provide more opportunities for intruders.

In the study, Washington saw an average of 44.85 burglaries per 100,000 residents between September and December, with December being the peak month for break-ins. Last year, the state's December burglary rate hit 45.66 per 100,000 people, making it one of the state's highest months for property crime. The study draws from the FBI’s Crime Data Explorer data, which tracks burglary incidents across the country.

New Mexico topped the list, with the highest average rate of burglaries in the fall months, at 51.16 per 100,000 residents. Oklahoma followed closely with 47.53 per 100,000 residents. The findings show a troubling trend where certain states are seeing elevated rates of break-ins as daylight hours decrease and many homes are left unoccupied, especially during holiday seasons when people are traveling.

For residents in high-risk states like Washington, experts recommend taking preventive security measures. Installing motion-activated lights, securing windows and doors, and engaging with neighbors for watch programs are all strategies that can help deter burglars. The top ten were listed as:

1 - New Mexico  51.16

2 - Oklahoma  47.53

3 - Washington  44.85

4 - Arkansas  42.70

5 - Louisiana  41.05

6 - Nevada  36.01

7 - North Carolina  35.90

8 - Mississippi  34.34

9 - South Carolina  33.62

10 - Colorado  32.69

The study was published by Boston Injury Lawyers.

