Mudslides and Flooding Issues This Morning for Western Washington Drivers

Drivers anywhere near the coast this morning were having tons of issues after overnight mudslides and high water, with multiple highways underwater.

Washington drivers on the west side got hit with a little bit of everything this morning.

Eastbound I-90 Reopens After Mudslide, But Not Without a Mess

Just after 5:30 a.m., crews at Snoqualmie Pass announced that eastbound I-90 from North Bend had reopened. That was welcome news after the earlier closure caused by a mudslide that left debris across the highway from the extreme rainfall. That was just one area of many where travel was impacted by flooding.

A viewer asked if all lanes were open, and the Pass crew clarified that there was still a single-lane closure while crews kept working along the ditch line. That slide dumped a lot of material, and clearing it safely is going to take some time.

One mile of SR-906, the south side of the pass, is still closed because water is covering the roadway. The summit itself is open, but drivers coming from certain directions have to reroute. SR-10 had to be shut down completely because of debris across the highway. These are just a few of the spots with almost too many areas to list here.

WSP Says the Naselle Area is Practically Underwater

A lot of the impact has been felt in the mountains, but Trooper Katherine Weatherwax reported a completely different challenge out west of severe flooding.

“If you live in the Naselle area, you are pretty much underwater,” she posted. SR-4 along the Grays River is flooded and closed in multiple spots. US-101 at mileposts 4 and 56 has water over the roadway. SR-6 at milepost 6 is also dealing with high water. Basically, if it runs through the valleys near the coast, it is likely underwater this morning.

A Good Day to Slow Down and Take the Long Way

From mudslides in the mountains to flooding near the coast, it is obvious that nature is running the show today. Before heading out, give yourself extra time, check the pass and road reports, and do not force your way into water or debris-covered roads.

The detour might take longer, but it will also get you home safely.

Read More: That's Not Tint! Washington State Trooper Tickets Soot-Covered VW

Read More: Car Cuddle? Rear-End Romance on I-5 Leaves Drivers Unhappy