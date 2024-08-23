Washington Mountains Expecting First Snow of 2024 This Weekend

Washington’s mountain ranges are set to receive their first snow of the year.

Snowfall Alert: Washington Mountains to Receive First Snow of the Season This Weekend

Washington State's stunning mountain ranges are about to get their first taste of winter this weekend, with snow showers forecast to make their debut across the region’s high peaks. For the first time this year, the mountains will be adorned with a fresh dusting of snow, signaling the arrival of the colder months just around the corner.

Tonight, the weather will shift from thunderstorms and rain showers to snow showers after midnight in Washington's mountain ranges. The snow level will initially be around 8,000 feet, meaning peaks such as Mount Rainier, Mount Adams, and Mount Baker will start to show their first layer of snow for the season. These iconic mountains, known for their breathtaking winter landscapes, are expected to see their summits dusted in white.

On Saturday, the snow level will drop slightly to 7,000 feet. While no significant accumulation is expected, the higher elevations will receive a light covering. Mount Shuksan and Mount Stuart are among the notable peaks that might start to gain a frosty winter sheen.

Washington State Snow Level Expected Between 7,000 & 8,000 feet All Weekend

As the weekend progresses, snow showers will continue, with the snow level rising back to 8,000 feet on Saturday night. The anticipated rainfall of up to half an inch could further contribute to a delicate snow blanket on the upper reaches of Washington’s mountains. By Sunday, the weather will clear up with mostly sunny conditions and temperatures reaching around 60 degrees in the mountain passes. The freezing level will remain high, maintaining the snow-capped look on the peaks.

With the onset of winter weather, travelers and outdoor enthusiasts need to prepare. Here are a few tips for navigating the first Washington State snow of the season:

Check Road Conditions: Snow can impact travel, so check pass conditions and be prepared for possible closures or delays.

Prepare Your Vehicle: Ensure your vehicle is equipped with winter tires and carry chains if traveling through mountain passes.

Dress Appropriately: Layer up with warm, moisture-wicking clothing and waterproof gear to stay comfortable in the changing weather.

Monitor Weather Updates: Keep an eye on forecasts to adjust plans and stay safe in snowy conditions.

Washington’s mountainous landscape, with its 64 distinct ranges and 3,709 named peaks, is renowned for its seasonal beauty. From the majestic Mount Rainier at 14,409 feet to the more modest Badger Mountain, the first snow of the year transforms these landscapes into winter wonderland. Read the full NOAA weather forecast for this weekend at Forecast.weather.gov.

