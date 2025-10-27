Snow Returns Early This Week to the Cascades and Blues

It’s shaping up to be a chilly week across Washington’s mountain passes, with both the Cascades and Blue Mountains getting fresh rounds of snow.

Expect freezing fog and slick travel conditions until about midweek if you are traveling over the Washington State passes.

Snoqualmie Summit Forecast Includes Fog and Snow Flurries

At Snoqualmie Summit, this week started with a mix of freezing fog, light rain, and snow showers. Today's (Monday) temperatures will climb in the upper 30s before dropping to the mid-20s tonight. The fog will likely hang around into Tuesday morning before another round of snow and rain arrives with another storm.

Tuesday evening, expect steady rain at the pass, with temperatures in the mid-30s and up to three-quarters of an inch of rain possible. Drivers heading over Snoqualmie Pass should be ready for changing road conditions from wet pavement one moment to icy patches the next.

White Pass is Colder with More Snow

White Pass looks colder overall, with highs in the low 30s and a better chance for accumulating snow. Monday may bring 1 to 2 inches of new snow and another round late Monday night into Tuesday.

Tuesday night, the rain and snow hit again, but higher temps should keep it from sticking. The roads will be slushy but slick.

Blue Mountains Getting Snow and Fog

Farther east, the Blue Mountains are also expecting light snow and fog early this week, part of the same system bringing moisture across southern Washington. Winter travel season is here, and starting November 1st, chains and traction tires will be back in play.

Reminder, make sure you check WSDOT mountain pass reports before heading out, especially during evening hours when temperatures drop the fastest.

