Washington Motorcyclists Face Astounding Death Risk Over Drivers

I used to ride motorcycles until I realized how dangerous they can be but I had no idea they were this dangerous.

Washington Motorcyclists Face Extremely High Risk of Death

It is fall in the northwest, and day by day there are fewer motorcycles on the roads. There are still many braving the dangers of enjoying those last few days of riding. Just how much more dangerous is riding a motorcycle than in a car according to stats? The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports an alarming increase in fatal motorcycle crashes in recent years, showing the urgent need for increased safety awareness in Washington State. In 2022, 6,218 motorcyclists were killed nationwide, making up 15% of all traffic fatalities and the highest number since at least 1975.

Riding a motorcycle offers an exhilarating experience but has much larger risks. Per vehicle miles traveled in 2022, motorcyclists were approximately 22 times more likely than people in cars to die in crashes and four times more likely to sustain injuries. Safe riding on a motorcycle takes balance, coordination, and good judgment, which can be compromised by road hazards and weather conditions.

Motorist Awareness in Washington State

To lessen motorcycle fatalities, both drivers and riders need to share the road responsibly. Motorists must be aware of the unique challenges motorcyclists face, such as size and visibility issues, and understand motorcycle practices. Increasing awareness of how the move will help drivers of regular vehicles anticipate motorcyclists' movements and reduce accidents.

35% of motorcyclists involved in fatal crashes in 2022 also lacked valid licenses. Washington State emphasizes the importance of rider education courses to ensure motorcyclists are fully licensed and well-prepared for the road. These courses teach important skills and ensure riders have the experience needed to handle motorcycles safely.

Before hitting the road, motorcyclists should check the basics like tire pressure, brake functionality, headlights, and fluid levels. Ensuring the motorcycle is in optimal condition can prevent mechanical failures that might lead to accidents.

For more information, visit the NHTSA's official website.