Only 1 Washington Spot Makes List of Mispronounced Towns in US

Living in Washington State all my life, it has always been funny to me to listen when people try and say the names of locations I grew up around.Even the easy and well-known cities like Spokane or Pasco are butchered when I talk to my east coast friends. Out of all city names in Washington, only 1 made this top 15 list of most mispronounced towns in the US. Can you guess what it is?

Washington State City Names are Difficult to Pronounce

Most of the difficult names in our state come from the native languages of the region, making them very difficult to try and pronounce. Wenatchee is a good example of a well-known city in Washington that I hear mispronounced all the time. Even the name Washington I have heard pronounced "Whar-shington" more than once. So what Washington State City made the list of the top 15 most mispronounced towns in the US?

This Washington City Made the National List of Difficult Towns to Pronounce

Personally, I think the city that made the list is not even the most difficult city to pronounce in Washington. The list comes from Bestlife naming 15 of the most mispronounced town names in the country. They put Sequim on the list at number 6 and I have to admit it is a tongue twister if you haven't heard it pronounced before. Growing up we had a kid move to our town from Sequim so it is easy for me.

How Do You Pronounce Sequim Washington?

If you don't know how to pronounce Sequim, it is said like "skwim." It kinda sounds like swim with a k inserted after the s. You can read the rest of the list created by Bestlife by clicking here. Wanna know the other cities and towns in Washington I think could have easily made this list also?