Washington Man Dies on Scooter After Crashing into an Abandoned Shopping Cart

A man riding a motorized scooter died this morning (Tuesday, June 10, 2025), after running into an abandoned shopping cart.

It happened on the shoulder of northbound State Route 7 near 194th Street South around 10:30 am, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The Collision Happened During the Morning Commute

Trooper John Dattilo from the Washington State Patrol reported that the collision happened just before 10:30 a.m. The man was traveling northbound on the shoulder when he hit a shopping cart that had been left near the right edge of the road.

First responders from WSDOT Tacoma and Central Pierce Fire & Rescue found the man unresponsive. Despite emergency efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic Rerouted During Investigation

The crash blocked northbound lanes on SR 7 near 194th Street while traffic was redirected through the center turn lane. Law enforcement and emergency crews responded to the incident and cleared the area.

The victim's name has not yet been made public, pending notification of his family. Authorities have not confirmed why the man was riding along the shoulder or how he crashed into the shopping cart.

The Washington State Patrol is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and says that, as of now, there is no indication of foul play.