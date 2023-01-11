How Large Was Washington’s Biggest Lottery Payout?

It's the million-dollar question. Literally. What would you do if you won the lottery?

Funny you should ask because I've actually plotted this out and have a pretty fool-proof plan. If I won the lottery, I'd pay off my credit card first. Then I'd pay off my wife's car since mine was paid off this year. My wife and I have talked about this a lot if you can't tell. Essentially, the first order of action is to be debt-free and see more of my money stay in the bank. Now for the fun part. Forget buying a house. I want my own island. I also want to buy a sports team but that may not be possible with Washington Lottery winnings. With Mega Millions reaching a surplus of $1 billion this week, it had me wondering how much someone can win in Washington.

How much is Washington Lottery's largest payout?

In 2011, a couple from Ephrata won the biggest payout in state history when they won $190 million from Mega Millions. They had 23 grandchildren and the couple's secret path to victory was using their birthdays for their numbers. They shared half of the winnings with a winner from Idaho as the total pot was $350 million.

What's the biggest lotto win in American history?

In 2022, one lucky person topped the all-time winnings chart when they turned in their winning ticket for a $2.04 BILLION Powerball jackpot. It would be hard for me to go back to work after that and no, I'm not taking 30 payments. Lump sum all the way, baby.

