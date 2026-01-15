Why Washington Drivers Keep Getting Caught Off Guard by This One Law

Whether it’s your commute to work or cruising around town, chances are you run into someone camping out in the left lane almost daily.

Camping in the fast lane is one of the most common driving frustrations here, but did you know there’s a law to try to stop that?

Why This Law Matters for Washington Road Safety

A lot of people think the left lane is just… a lane. But under Washington traffic law, the left lane on a multi-lane highway is actually designed for passing, not cruising at cruise control speed forever.

The Washington State law (RCW 46.61.100) says you must drive in the right-hand lane when available, unless you’re overtaking another vehicle, moving left to let others merge, going faster than the traffic flow, or preparing for a left turn. When you stay in the left lane and impede traffic flow, it’s technically an infraction.

Washington’s highways, from I-5 to SR-520, are busy, especially during commute hours. When drivers clog the left lane unnecessarily, it doesn’t just slow traffic but can increase frustration, lead to risky passing maneuvers, and even cause more collisions.

The Takeaway for Washington State Drivers

Troopers with the Washington State Patrol are trying to remind drivers about this rule, and they have stopped thousands of left-lane violators during emphasis patrols.

Think of the left lane as “passing only”, and move right when traffic allows. Doing so keeps traffic flowing, reduces road rage, and keeps you clear of a potential ticket. Sure, it sounds simple, but for many drivers in Washington, it is one of the rules they really need a refresher on.

