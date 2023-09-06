Washington K-9 Reels in Fleeing Suspect Hiding on Deserted Island

I bet this suspect thought he could hide after swimming out to a deserted island in Washington State.

K-9 Officer Catches Suspect Hiding on Washington Island

I get it, you are a suspect being chased by police in Washington State looking for a good place to hide and an island sounds like a great idea at the time. You might think 'Police don't chase people anymore and love donuts more than catching a fleeing suspect'. Besides being wrong on multiple counts, you would be forgetting one very valuable fact if you think hiding on an island will help you get away when the police are chasing you. One suspect in Washington State made that exact same mistake and quickly learned "why" it was a bad idea.

Reasons Why NOT TO RUN From Washington Police

There are multiple reasons why it is not a great idea to run from police, besides the fact that they carry guns. Police agencies of Washington State also have all the tools to make any running suspect's day very difficult. They have access to fast boats, helicopters with night vision, ATVs, tank-like SWAT vehicles, and lots of gear that would make even Batman jealous. Even with all those "toys" the main reason that I would not run has 4 legs and strikes terror in every suspect in its sights.

K-9 Tracks Down Suspect to Island Hiding in Water

This suspect obviously was not aware of the 4 legged officer heading his way as he ran to Bateman Island just offshore near Columbia Park in Kennewick. It is curious to me why he chose that island, having a land bridge allowing for officers to easily follow behind but we are talking about a suspect thought to make poor decisions in life. The man must have realized a K-9 was on the chase because he jumped into the water to hide and most likely hopefully make the dog lose his trail. Obviously, that strategy didn't work and K-9 Officer Sable got his suspect. After the man was dried off and given medical attention he was booked into jail safely.