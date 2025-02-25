Washington, Is This Your Cat? Found by WSP on I-5 Yesterday

A black-and-white cat was rescued by the Washington State Patrol yesterday morning after being found stranded along I-5. Is it yours?

Trooper Rescues Stray Cat Along I-5 Near SR-16

Yesterday morning (February 24, 2025), Trooper Martinez of the Washington State Patrol (WSP) found an adorable black-and-white cat stranded along I-5 near SR-16. The trooper noticed the cat was in distress and quickly took action, rescuing it from a potentially dangerous situation on the side of the highway.

The cat was injured and was carefully transported to a nearby veterinary clinic where it is receiving medical attention for cuts and scrapes. The injuries are not life-threatening and the cat is expected to make a full recovery with proper care.

Animal rescues like this are one of the unexpected duties law enforcement officers sometimes take on with their jobs. Trooper Martinez's quick thinking and compassion helped make sure the stray cat was safe.

Animal rescues by law enforcement like this are common but they often go unnoticed by the public. This is a great example of the important role first responders play in Washington State communities, not only with enforcing the law but also providing care and safety to all creatures, big and small.

The Washington State Patrol shared the rescue on social media including the hashtag #AnimalRescue, helping raise awareness of similar efforts by law enforcement and animal welfare groups to protect animals in need. If you come across a similar situation, be sure to contact local authorities or animal services to help ensure the safety of both the animals and drivers on the road.