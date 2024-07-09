Washington I-90 Delays: Semi Carrying Lithium Batteries on Fire

If you are traveling on I-90 today in Washington State, a lithium battery fire might slow you down!

Semi-Trailer Fire on I-90 Delays Traffic: Expect Delays

Today, a semi-trailer carrying lithium batteries caught fire and is continuing to cause significant traffic delays. Trooper Rick Johnson of the Washington State Patrol says the incident occurred west of Highpoint and is blocking the right two westbound lanes of I-90. Emergency responders from Eastside Fire were quickly on the scene to manage the blaze, which involves lithium batteries known for their potential to ignite and cause long and intense fires.

Trooper Johnson provided updates via social media on X, initially reporting the fire and lane closures at 9:33 AM today (July 9, 2024). Over an hour later at 10:39 AM, he posted again saying the closure would be prolonged as crews work to safely offload the lithium battery cargo that is on fire and emphasized the delicate process required.

Lithium-ion batteries, increasingly utilized in almost everything electric today, present unique firefighting challenges once they catch fire. The intense fires can start from mechanical damage, electrical faults, or even just overheating within the battery cells. These incidents often lead to thermal runaway, where temperatures soar rapidly, and increase the fire's intensity.

Lithium Battery Fire Hazards

The hazards of lithium battery fires extend beyond the immediate fire risks, however. Lithium-ion battery fires emit many hazardous chemicals such as hydrogen fluoride and hydrogen chloride, along with toxic metals like cobalt and nickel. These contaminants pose risks to firefighters, people nearby, and the environment, taking specialized approaches to firefighting and cleanup once they happen.

Research shows the need for enhanced firefighting protocols and protective gear in all local communities to fight these fire risks effectively. As incidents involving lithium-ion batteries become more frequent, emergency responders and policymakers are urged to adopt comprehensive strategies to handle these hazardous materials safely and efficiently. Give the Washington State clean-up crews space today as they try and deal with this hot and dangerous situation.