Washington I-5 Southbound Closed After Fatal Crash Near Fife

A semi-involved 3-vehicle collision led to one person deceased and traffic on I-5 being backed up for miles as crews investigated to find out what happened.

Fatal Crash on I-5 Southbound Near Fife

Early morning commuters faced significant delays and tragic consequences due to a fatal collision on I-5 southbound near Fife this morning (June 14, 2024). The incident, reported by WSDOT Tacoma at 4:42 AM, occurred at Milepost 138.5 near 70th Ave E, causing lane closures and extensive traffic backups.

According to updates from WSDOT Tacoma, the right three lanes were initially blocked, causing disruptions to southbound traffic. By 6:42 AM, the collision site remained active, with the southbound lanes reduced to just two, and congestion stretching back to State Route 18. Authorities advised travelers to avoid the area if possible and warned of continued lane closures throughout the morning commute.

Car Struck Disabled Vehicle: Then That car was Struck by a Semi

Washington State Patrol Trooper John Dattilo, providing on-scene updates, announced the grim outcome of the collision. The multi-vehicle crash involved a semi-truck and occurred when a southbound car struck a disabled vehicle parked on the right shoulder. Then that car was hit by the semi-truck, resulting in the tragic death of the car's driver. The semi-truck driver was unhurt in the crash, the driver of the disabled vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported for medical care.

After hours of investigation and cleanup efforts, Trooper Dattilo announced the reopening of all lanes at 9:25 AM and expressed gratitude for the public's patience during the extensive procedures. The incident serves as a sobering reminder of the potential dangers of highway travel and underscores the importance of caution and staying alert on the roads. The Washington State Patrol and local police continue to urge drivers to prioritize safety and remain attentive to changing traffic conditions, especially in areas affected by collisions and ongoing investigations.