“FakeTaxi” Skeleton Gets Huge Fine After Being Caught in Washington HOV Lane

You never know what the Washington State Patrol is going to find in the HOV lane, but a skeleton wearing a crown and a "FakeTaxi" shirt? That’s a new one.

Yesterday, Trooper Rick Johnson from the Washington State Patrol shared on X another bizarre HOV violation story, this time from the southbound lanes of I-5 near 185th Street. A driver was pulled over for using the carpool lane with a fake passenger, this time a plastic skeleton dressed in a black shirt that read “FakeTaxi.”

It even came complete with a crown perched on its bony skull.

Washington State Patrol Spot Skeleton King Fake Passenger on I-5

The explanation, according to the driver, was that they “accidentally left their Halloween decoration up” … in mid-June.

The stunt was good for a laugh, but Washington State law takes HOV lane misuse seriously. I bet the driver wasn't laughing when they slapped the fine on the ticket.

Creative, But Not Legal in Washington State

To legally use an HOV lane in Washington State, you must have at least the minimum number of real, live human occupants, usually two or more, depending on the signage.

This kind of violation can hit your wallet hard in Washington State. HOV lane violations start with a base fine of $186, but increase to $336 if it’s a repeat offense or if there’s intent to deceive, like dressing up a dummy to fool enforcement. Commit multiple HOV violations within two years, and the fines increase. The base fine for extra violations is $336, and if a dummy is involved, the total fine can reach up to $536.

Believe it or not, police see this type of thing all the time, mannequins in hoodies, blow-up dolls in sunglasses, and now... a crowned skeleton in a "FakeTaxi" tee.

