Hot Sauce Made in Washington Crowned Best in the World

A company based in Washington State was just crowned the Grand World Champion at a worldwide hot sauce competition. Are you brave enough to sample it for yourself?

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

What Washington Hot Sauce Company Was Just Crowned Best in the World?

The company is based out of Bellingham and is named Funky's Hot Sauce Factory. They were crowned champion at this year's 9th Annual New York City Hot Sauce Expo that happened from September 24-25th. They were not only crowned Grand Champion of the event but also took 1st place for their sauce named "Carolina Reaper."

Canva-Getty Fucky's Hot Sauce Factory Canva-Getty Fucky's Hot Sauce Factory loading...

How Long Has Funky's Hot Sauce Factory Been in Business?

The owner and creator or Funky's Hot Sauce Factory is a man named Mathew Mini. He originally lived in northern California but moved to Bellingham. He perfected his craft of making hot sauce using home grown peppers according to an article by the Bellingham Herald and decided to open for business in 2019.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Where Can I Buy Funky's Hot Sauce?

They make it really easy and have most of their sauces available online. I could not find their 1st place award winning "Carolina Reaper" sauce but maybe it is just too dangerous to sell. There are a total of 8 products that they sell. All of the options are Vegan, 100% gluten-free, and non-GMO. They try and use local ingredients in their sauces, and they are almost completely all organic. You can buy all the sauces they offer on their website for $12 or less. Good luck, and make sure you buy some milk for your tongue! It will thank you later!