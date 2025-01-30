Washington: Help Renton Police Find Armed and Dangerous Suspect

If you live in Washington State, look closely and see if you recognize or have seen this man wanted by the Renton Police Department.

Renton Police Seek Public's Help in Locating Wanted Suspect, Alberto Nunez

The Renton Police Department is looking for help from the public in finding 20-year-old Alberto Nunez. He is suspected of multiple charges including assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is a known gang member and is described as armed and extremely dangerous. Finding him is a priority for the Renton Police Violent Crime Unit.

Nunez has been linked to violent criminal activity and has made threats against law enforcement officers and their families. He is 5’8” tall, weighs around 160 pounds, and has significant tattoos visible on his neck that make him easily recognizable. His violent history and threats to kill law enforcement increase the danger he poses to the community and the reason for the current alert.

The Renton Police Department is urging anyone who might know where Nunez is to please come forward and contact them, even anonymously. “He is considered armed and dangerous, and we want to ensure the safety of the community,” said the Police Department on X. They are asking for tips, no matter how small, that could help locate and arrest him. If you want to remain anonymous, use Crime Stoppers to submit tips. If the tip leads to an arrest and charges, that person may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

The Renton Police Department is trying to address the long trend of gang-related violence in the area. The Crime Stoppers tip line can be reached by visiting P3Tips.com or calling 1-800-222-TIPS.