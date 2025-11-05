Washington Troopers Rescue Injured Hawk. What You Do If You Find One

The Washington State Patrol and the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Bureau came to the rescue of an injured hawk on I-5 near Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Hawk Likely Hit by Vehicle Saved by the Washington State Patrol

Photos of the rescued hawk were shared by Trooper Kameron Watts. They showed the hawk wrapped in a brown blanket, clearly hurt. The hawk seems to be unable to grip with its feet from the photos and can only be seen spreading one wing out. Troopers safely passed the bird along to a wildlife conservationist for care.

It’s likely the hawk was struck by a vehicle, an unfortunately common danger for raptors that hunt near Washington State highways. Thanks to a quick and careful response, this one possibly has a second chance.

What to Do If You Find an Injured Hawk

If you ever come across a hawk or any injured wild bird, it’s important to stay calm and act safely. Here’s what wildlife experts recommend:

1. Call for help first. Contact a local wildlife rehabilitator, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), or a game warden. They can walk you through what to do and may arrange transport.

2. Contain the bird carefully. If it is safe, gently place the hawk in a towel or blanket, covering it to help keep it calm and prevent wing flapping. This could also help avoid the talons, which are both powerful and dangerous.

3. Keep it quiet and dark. Turn off music, keep talking to a minimum and softly, and avoid sudden movement. Darkness helps lower the stress levels of the birds.

4. Do not feed or give them any water. Only trained professionals should handle feeding or hydration.

5. Keep others away. Pets and kids should stay away from the bird until it is safely transferred to professionals.

A simple call and a calm approach can make all the difference in giving these spectacular animals a second chance.

