Washington Gang Member Arrested Hiding in Closet After Public Tip

A gang member wanted for threatening law enforcement is behind bars after a tip led Renton police to his hiding spot.

Renton Police Arrest Armed Gang Member After Tip Leads to Discovery of Hiding Suspect

A 20-year-old gang member, Alberto Nunez, was taken into custody on Tuesday, February 18 by the Renton Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit (VCU) after an investigation of serious threats against law enforcement. Nunez was known to be armed and dangerous, and previously made threats to kill law enforcement officers and their families. That caused authorities to prioritize his arrest.

A tip provided by Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound led officers to a residence in Burien, where Nunez was living. When they arrived, the VCU officers quickly located the suspect hiding in a closet with all the lights off. Police officers forced Nunez from his hiding spot at gunpoint with flashlights.

Nunez was booked into King County Jail on outstanding warrants related to assault and also the illegal possession of a firearm. Law enforcement was also able to uncover extra evidence during the arrest like a rifle and a loaded magazine. Testing is being conducted to determine whether the firearms were registered to Nunez.

This arrest shows the importance of public involvement in helping law enforcement. The original tip sent to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound provided the information that ultimately led to the arrest of the dangerous suspect. Without it, he would still be roaming free today. Watch the entire released arrest video from the Renton Police Department below.