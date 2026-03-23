Final Blast of Freezing Temps Hit Washington Before Spring Takes Over

After last week's warm temperatures, I thought Washington had “turned the corner” into spring, but it looks like that has to be put on hold for at least a week.

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Looking at the latest NOAA forecasts from around Washington State, this week will return to freezing overnight temperatures. The good news is that this could be the final stretch of below-freezing nights before Spring hits, at least for the lowlands.

It’s not a dramatic flip overnight, but you can see the trend pretty clearly.

Washington Freezing Cold Nights are Back On This Week

Places like Spokane and Ellensburg are still dipping below freezing overnight by Wednesday this midweek. Spokane also drops to around 31 on Wednesday night and even colder, near 28, by Thursday night. Ellensburg follows a similar pattern, with lows hovering in the upper 20s.

Even the Tri-Cities, which usually is warmer, is flirting with the mid-30s before gradually climbing into the 40s for a low. Seattle is the warm spot, staying just above freezing, with lows in the mid-to-upper 30s, but still chilly enough to remind you winter hasn’t fully let go.

The overnight freezes are widespread but stay just at or below freezing. Hard freezing is not a concern for most of Washington State.

Warming Trend Expected Into the Weekend

By Friday and especially into Saturday, things start to feel different all over Washington State.

Highs climb into the upper 50s and 60s. The Tri-Cities push into the mid-60s, Spokane reaches the low 60s, and even Seattle gets close to 60 degrees. Overnight lows follow that trend, too, rising into the upper 30s and 40s. Well above the freezing temps of this week.

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Washington Mountains Still Stuck in Winter Mode

Of course, it’s a different story in the mountains. Snoqualmie Pass is still seeing steady snow, with several inches expected midweek and lows in the 20s. Freezing temperatures will stick around there for a while longer, but that is normal for this time of year.

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Remember if you are heading over the passes, expect winter driving conditions and be prepared.

This looks like the last real shot at freezing overnight temperatures, at least for most of Washington.

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