Stay Safe Washington: Key Fourth of July Tips You Need to Know

Local fire departments have some great 4th of July safety tips that you need to know!

Fourth of July Safety Tips: Ensuring a Safe and Enjoyable Holiday

As families and communities gear up to celebrate Independence Day, it’s essential to prioritize safety. Whether you are firing up the grill or enjoying fireworks, taking precautions can prevent accidents and ensure a memorable holiday. Benton County Fire Department has some really good tips to keep everyone safe while still having a great time.

Washington State 4th of July Grill Safety Tips for 2024

When using a grill, always keep a close watch. Never leave it unattended, especially when lit. It's important to supervise the grill throughout its use, ensuring that children are kept away from operating it. Place the barbecue in an open, clear area, away from structures, overhanging branches, or any flammable materials that could catch fire easily. Regularly clean the grill to prevent grease buildup, which can lead to dangerous flare-ups. Keep a fire extinguisher nearby and know how to use it; water should never be used on a grease fire as it can worsen the situation.

Supervision: Never leave a lit grill unattended. Always supervise it closely.

Children: Keep children away from the grill and never let them operate it.

Location: Place the grill away from structures, overhanging branches, and trees to prevent fires from spreading.

Cleanliness: Keep the grill clean to avoid grease fires.

Fire Extinguisher: Have a fire extinguisher nearby and know how to use it. Water can worsen grease fires.

Fireworks Regulations and Safety

Understanding local laws regarding fireworks is crucial for a safe celebration. Different jurisdictions in Kennewick, Richland, and Pasco have varying regulations on what types of fireworks are allowed. Look at your individual city or county's website for specific guidelines on exactly what you can buy. The best advice is to buy legal fireworks where you live because all fireworks sold in each jurisdiction will have to fit those laws to be sold. In Washington State, certain fireworks like firecrackers or bottle rockets are strictly prohibited.

Other great fireworks tips are to never use fireworks on public property like parks, schools, roadways, or near churches. Always ensure that fireworks are handled by sober adults on private property with permission from the owner. Remember that sparklers, despite their popularity with kids, burn at extremely high temperatures and should never be handled by young children and always be handled carefully.

-Only sober adults should handle them.

-Use fireworks on private property with permission.

-Keep young children away from sparklers, which can burn at extremely high temperatures.

-Attend professional displays whenever possible.

Preparing for Emergencies

Being prepared for potential emergencies is very important, especially during fire-prone holidays like the Fourth of July. Make sure to have a garden hose both charged and nearby and firefighting tools ready to quickly snuff out small fires that may spark up. Keep a charged cell phone nearby to call 911 if a fire gets out of control. If you follow these easy guidelines, you can ensure a safe and enjoyable Fourth of July celebration for you and your loved ones. Take this great advice and keep this Independence Day both fun and safe!

One more thing. Besides thinking of safety measures, consider giving back to your community this Fourth of July. The Benton County Parks Board is currently seeking individuals interested in contributing to local parks and recreational areas. For more information on how you can get involved, visit BCFD4.org.