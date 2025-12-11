Governor Ferguson Warns Washington is Dealing with “Catastrophic” Flooding

Governor Bob Ferguson delivered another update today, after yesterday’s announcement of a statewide emergency declaration due to major flooding across Washington.

Speaking outside Skagit Valley College’s emergency operations center, Ferguson made it clear that the situation is escalating and that the state needs federal help immediately. You can watch the entire press conference here on TVW.

Washington State Governor Calls for Federal Assistance for Flooding

“I have declared a statewide emergency, and I will be requesting an expedited emergency declaration from the federal government today,” he said. “We need the federal government to grant that request. This situation is extremely serious. The next few days are critical.”

That statewide declaration opens the door to federal recovery funds, while the expedited request, now backed by the entire Washington congressional delegation, would unlock additional life-safety resources and protective measures.

Ferguson also confirmed that the National Guard has been fully activated, with troops already in Skagit County filling sandbags and preparing for potential levee failures.

Communities Under Strain as Levees Face Their Biggest Test Since 2021

Inside the Skagit Valley College cafeteria, emergency workers from Skagit, San Juan, and Whatcom counties coordinated their response. Officials say the next 24 hours will be crucial. Flood levels in Mount Vernon are expected to be at or above the historic 2021 event.

I personally have a friend who lives there, and he is not leaving. I asked why, and he said he really had nowhere else to go. I am afraid more people are facing a similar situation.

Major Gen. Gent Welsh of the Washington National Guard said about 100 Guardsmen were already on the ground, with 200 more deploying. “If the levees hold, they’ll be Maytag repairmen,” he said. “If not, you’re going to be glad they’re here.”

More Coordination and Visits to Impacted Communities

Julie de Lasada with Skagit County Emergency Management warned that repaired levees in Sedro-Woolley and other vulnerable areas will be pushed to their limits. Residents who evacuated “are not out of the woods,” she said, urging them to stay evacuated with the worst still to come.

The governor emphasized that the state is in constant communication with tribal governments, local emergency departments, the National Weather Service, FEMA, and the Army Corps of Engineers. He also said he will be visiting impacted communities in the coming days.

