Washington Fire Prevention Week: Tips for Effective Smoke Alarms

It is Fire Prevention Week all over Washington State, but do YOU know what that means?

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Fire Prevention Week in Washington State: “Smoke Alarms: Make Them Work For You!”

This week marks Fire Prevention Week across the United States, with the theme “Smoke Alarms: Make Them Work For You!” This initiative emphasizes the critical role smoke alarms play in keeping families safe from fire hazards. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), nearly three out of five residential fire deaths occur in homes without working smoke alarms.

In Washington State alone, there were 40 fire-related deaths in 2023 in residences where smoke alarms should have been installed. Alarmingly, 82% of these incidents involved homes that either lacked smoke alarms entirely or where it was unclear if they were present. This stark statistic underscores the necessity of ensuring that smoke alarms are functioning properly.

Fire Prevention Week is the perfect moment to remind people of the life-saving benefits that smoke alarms provide and to check their fire alarm at least once every month. The Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) encourages everyone to take proactive steps to maintain and check their smoke alarms and find that regular maintenance can largely enhance your family’s safety during a fire emergency.

If you are not sure what to check, here are essential safety tips to help make smoke alarms work effectively for you:

Installation: Ensure smoke alarms are installed in every bedroom, outside each sleeping area, and on every level of the home, including the basement.

Monthly Testing: Schedule a reminder to test your smoke alarms on the same day each month, such as the first or last day, to ensure they are functioning.

Battery Replacement: Replace batteries at least once a year or whenever the alarm chirps, signaling low battery power.

Replacement Schedule: Smoke alarms should be replaced every 10 years. Check the back for the manufacture date and replace any alarms that are over a decade old.

Interconnected Alarms: If possible, consider upgrading to interconnected smoke alarms, which can enhance alertness throughout the home.

By sharing this information with loved ones during Fire Prevention Month and taking the necessary steps to maintain smoke alarms, you can significantly increase your safety and preparedness in the event of an unexpected fire. Learn more at WSP.wa.gov.